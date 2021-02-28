DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $12,725.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006309 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

