Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00490434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00073256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00470641 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00193866 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

