Dune Network (DUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,920.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $2,920.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00457620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00071769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00460875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206647 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 456,296,615 coins and its circulating supply is 439,770,968 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Dune Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars.

