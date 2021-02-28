Dusk Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.48 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $71.58 million and $7.48 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.54 or 0.00773617 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041070 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.