Dynamite (DYNMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,516.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $85,362.75 and approximately $92,516.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,765 coins and its circulating supply is 371,928 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

