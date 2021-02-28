E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.64 ($12.52).

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.45 ($9.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.27. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

