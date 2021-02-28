Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 32,300.0% in February

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 32,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ETST opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About Earth Science Tech
