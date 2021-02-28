Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 32,300.0% in February

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 32,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ETST opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.