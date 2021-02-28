East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EJPRY opened at $12.36 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

