Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EATBF opened at $2.52 on Friday. Eat Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

