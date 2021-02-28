EBCoin (EBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

