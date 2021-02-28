ebirah Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,437.00 (EBRH)

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. ebirah has a market cap of $1.00 million and $93,437.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ebirah has traded flat against the US dollar. One ebirah coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00005430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

