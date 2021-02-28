eBoost (EBST) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. eBoost has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $3,434.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00356928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

