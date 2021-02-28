Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
ECHO stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
