Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

ECHO stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

