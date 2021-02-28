EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0018

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $884,171.81 and $127,919.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.51 or 0.00760269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00030255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041586 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

