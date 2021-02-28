Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in February

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Eco has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.