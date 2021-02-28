Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.36. 1,109,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,658. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

