Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $763,764.40 and $43,537.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00705456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

