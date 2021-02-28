Edgeware Hits One Day Volume of $1.11 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $87.94 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,049,733,989 coins and its circulating supply is 5,445,559,560 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

