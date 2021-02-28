Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report $7.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $21.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

EDIT stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

