Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Million

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report $7.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $21.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

EDIT stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.