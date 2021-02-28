Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

