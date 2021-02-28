EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the January 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on EDRVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $22.73 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

