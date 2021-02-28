Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.10. 2,507,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

