Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,721 shares of company stock worth $28,590,380 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

