Egretia (EGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.91 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Egretia has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

