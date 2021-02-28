Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,617 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 162.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $32.86 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

