Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $2.54 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005454 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006393 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003036 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.