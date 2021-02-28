Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

