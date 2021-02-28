Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 742.56 ($9.70).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 941.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 804.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,025 ($13.39).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.