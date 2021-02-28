Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $650,742.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $184.07 million and $650,742.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,841,927,135 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

