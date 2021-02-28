Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 2,625,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,599. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

