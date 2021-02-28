Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 8,100.0% in February

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 8,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Elemental Royalties stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Elemental Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELEMF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Elemental Royalties in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

