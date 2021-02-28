Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Reaches $2.18 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $128.19 or 0.00282917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $173.92 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,271,142 coins and its circulating supply is 17,036,800 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

