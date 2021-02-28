Elrond ERD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

