ELYSIA Hits Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $6.70 million and $398,960.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

ELYSIA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars.

