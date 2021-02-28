Elysian Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Elysian has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $104,361.75 and $74,572.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00754430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00030490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

