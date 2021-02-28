Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.69.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

EMR traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. 3,234,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

