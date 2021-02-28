Emirex Token (EMRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.67 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Emirex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and $1.53 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.00787776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Emirex Token Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 tokens. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

