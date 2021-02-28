Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Cap of $24.52 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $24.52 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.00436234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00033748 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002623 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.76 or 0.03269743 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

