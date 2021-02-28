Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.0338 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $268,982.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,947,794 coins and its circulating supply is 156,197,787 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.