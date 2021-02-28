Energo (TSL) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Energo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $222,755.70 and $967.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00770294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040955 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

