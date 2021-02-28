Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 266.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares during the period. Enerplus comprises approximately 3.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Enerplus worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,562. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

