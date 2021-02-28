EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $171,282.26

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 45.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $171,282.26 and $11.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

