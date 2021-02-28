Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce sales of $95.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $76.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $371.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $382.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

EFSC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,365,442.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

