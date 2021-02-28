Enzyme Finance Price Reaches $40.29 on Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00699690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

