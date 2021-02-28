Enzyme (MLN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Enzyme has a market cap of $53.97 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $36.54 or 0.00078509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.00787776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041373 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,122 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.