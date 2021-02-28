EOS TRUST (EOST) Market Cap Reaches $482,169.22

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded up 339% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One EOS TRUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS TRUST has traded down 78.2% against the dollar. EOS TRUST has a total market cap of $482,169.22 and approximately $17.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00471327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00078261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00078061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.83 or 0.00466871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194549 BTC.

EOS TRUST Coin Profile

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io

EOS TRUST Coin Trading

