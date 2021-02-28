EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $388,073.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

