EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of EPAM opened at $373.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,350 shares of company stock worth $5,106,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

