Equal Price Tops $0.0011 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $382,127.18 and $19,614.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00698431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00029706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037975 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Equal Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

