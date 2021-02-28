Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.47). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

